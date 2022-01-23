Swiss National Bank Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of PAR Technology worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

