Swiss National Bank Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Redwood Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

