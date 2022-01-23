Swiss National Bank Has $3.20 Million Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Porch Group worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 207.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $9.95 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,995. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

