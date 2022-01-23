Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,200 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Porch Group worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,995. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRCH opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

