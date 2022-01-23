Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Radware worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,744,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

RDWR opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

