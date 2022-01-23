Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Radware worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Radware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Radware by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

