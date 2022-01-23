Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

PKIUF opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

