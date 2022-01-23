Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $529.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.86 million and the lowest is $505.11 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

