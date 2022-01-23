WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $82.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

