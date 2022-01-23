BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAESY opened at $32.42 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

