Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $312,800.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CarGurus by 69.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

