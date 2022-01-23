Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 124772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at $12,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after buying an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

