Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director Sells $459,568.80 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 12,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $459,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

APR stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.