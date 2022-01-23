David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

