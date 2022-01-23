Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,323 shares of company stock worth $1,552,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

