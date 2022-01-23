Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 2.2%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.42. 2,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

