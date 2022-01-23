Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $235.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has a robust surprise trend that continued in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings surprise and sixth consecutive sales beat. Both the top and bottom line grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. Also, sturdy demand for everyday merchandise including consumable, usable and edible products as well as robust summer seasonal categories contributed to comps growth. All the geographic regions and key merchandising categories performed well. It raised view for 2021. However, higher costs, including product inflation and freight, remain headwinds. Uncertainties relating to the pandemic are also concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.08.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

