Abcam’s (ABC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.51) to GBX 1,800 ($24.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,274 ($17.38) on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,234 ($16.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($24.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,614.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,528.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

