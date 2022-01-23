Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of WMG opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

