Truist Financial Corp Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Costamare by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CMRE stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

