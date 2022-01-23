iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $201.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $163.04 and a one year high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

