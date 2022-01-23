OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $301,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

