Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given New GBX 781 Price Target at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.96) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 707.57 ($9.65).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 529 ($7.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 576.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.45).

In related news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,135.63). Also, insider Sally Williams acquired 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($68,275.07). Insiders have purchased 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880 over the last ninety days.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

