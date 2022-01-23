DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.98) target price on the stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £642.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 203 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.06.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,838.18).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.