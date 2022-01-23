Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.96) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.23. The company has a market capitalization of £70.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

