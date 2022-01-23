JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 555 ($7.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.14) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.79) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.37).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON BA opened at GBX 597 ($8.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561.25. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.71).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.