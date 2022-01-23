MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 4.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 12,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 700,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,800,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

