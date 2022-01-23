Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 783,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,292,340 shares.The stock last traded at $66.54 and had previously closed at $67.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

