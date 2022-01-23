Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Kadant worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 33.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $208.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.54. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

