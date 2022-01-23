Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

