I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 8%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 15,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 646,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

