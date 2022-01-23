Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Natus Medical worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NTUS opened at $24.38 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $832.63 million, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

