Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 506,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,101,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.