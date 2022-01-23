Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.41. 1,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

