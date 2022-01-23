Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.41. 1,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
