Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPGY opened at $41.19 on Friday. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.