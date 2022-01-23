Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 533.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $83.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

