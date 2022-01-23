Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $180,000 Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 58.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

