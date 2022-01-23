Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ME opened at 4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.41 and a 200 day moving average of 8.66. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 4.40 and a twelve month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

