Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 77,361 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Aramark by 53.3% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aramark by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

