Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

