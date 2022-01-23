Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.89.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

