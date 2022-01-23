Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 199,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,150. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

