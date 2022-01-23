Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 37,278 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16.

Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,914,000 after purchasing an additional 387,649 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

