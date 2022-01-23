Insider Buying: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $601,736.08 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31.
- On Friday, October 29th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00.
NASDAQ SPRO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $374.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.