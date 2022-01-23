Insider Buying: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $601,736.08 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31.

On Friday, October 29th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $374.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

