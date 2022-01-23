Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $149.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.