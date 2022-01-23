Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,417 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

