Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

CVNA stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.07. Carvana has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

