PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

