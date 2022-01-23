Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

