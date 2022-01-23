Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $452,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HONE stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $765.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

